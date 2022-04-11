Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.54.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $141.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
