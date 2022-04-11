Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.24

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 6050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

