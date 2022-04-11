SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $121.03. 146,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

