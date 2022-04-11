S&T (SANT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&T (ETR: SANT):

4/5/2022 – S&T was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/23/2022 – S&T was given a new €28.00 ($30.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/21/2022 – S&T was given a new €32.00 ($34.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – S&T was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/17/2022 – S&T was given a new €28.00 ($30.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/15/2022 – S&T was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/9/2022 – S&T was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/15/2022 – S&T was given a new €31.00 ($33.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of SANT traded down €0.77 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €17.04 ($18.52). 210,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.52. S&T AG has a 52-week low of €11.22 ($12.20) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($26.30). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

