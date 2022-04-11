State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 152 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $8,886,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.89 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

