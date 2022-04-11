State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 914 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.