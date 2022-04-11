State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

