State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $151.91 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

