State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

