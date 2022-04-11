State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

