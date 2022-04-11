State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,460 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

