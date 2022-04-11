State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,289 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1,776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

