Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $53.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZHF shares. National Bankshares cut Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

STZHF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.88. 1,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,425. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

