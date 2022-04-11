Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of STER stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $25,656,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

