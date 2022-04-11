Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,241.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.14. 330,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,393,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

