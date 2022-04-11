Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.07. 192,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,019. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

