Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.86. 214,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.63. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

