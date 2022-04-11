Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 7,975 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,073. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

