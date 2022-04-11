Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,050 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $61.59. 134,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

