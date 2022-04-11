Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 7,400 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.70. 226,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

