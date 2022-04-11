StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.68 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

