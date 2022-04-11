StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DYNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

DYNT opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

