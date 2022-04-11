StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.