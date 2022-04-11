StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
