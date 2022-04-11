StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

