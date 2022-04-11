StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
