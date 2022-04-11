StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
