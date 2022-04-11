StockNews.com Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $82.49 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

