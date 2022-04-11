StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,820,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

