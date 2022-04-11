StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

