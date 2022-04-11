StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.05. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

