StockNews.com Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

