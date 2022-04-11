StockNews.com Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

