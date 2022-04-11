StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPL. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

