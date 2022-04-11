StockNews.com Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.69 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

