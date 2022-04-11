StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

