Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.12. 107,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,810. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

