Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

STRT opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Strattec Security by 154.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

