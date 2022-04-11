Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.96 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Streamr has a total market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00104088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

