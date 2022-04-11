Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.92 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,936,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $20,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

