Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 2U worth $105,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 19,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

