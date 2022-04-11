Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 79,742 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $202,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.60. 18,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

