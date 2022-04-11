Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $192,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. 42,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

