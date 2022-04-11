Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 675,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $167,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

