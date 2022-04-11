Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $176.54 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $176,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

IRDM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.20. 8,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

