Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $184.09 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $184,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

EBAY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.82. 84,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

