Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.50 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $90,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $644.32. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,400. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $648.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

