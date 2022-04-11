Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91.94 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $91,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

