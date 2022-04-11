Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $89,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after buying an additional 183,232 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. 43,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

