Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 167,839 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $88,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.50. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.46. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

