Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,324 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $102,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.08 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.