Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,711 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $108,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $9.56 on Monday, hitting $407.32. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,889 shares of company stock valued at $77,559,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

